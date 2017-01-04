First Alert: First snowfall of the year leads to some slide-offs

The new year is bringing in some winter weather to southern Illinois.
The new year is bringing in some winter weather to southern Illinois.
Some businesses around the Heartland are actually hoping for substantial snow Thursday.
Some businesses around the Heartland are actually hoping for substantial snow Thursday.
A change in the wind in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri brought in some cooler air on Wednesday, and with that some winter weather is expected to hit parts of the Heartland Thursday. Because of that, the city of Ste. Genevieve's road division spent much of Wednesday preparing for the possibility of winter weather striking.
A change in the wind in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri brought in some cooler air on Wednesday, and with that some winter weather is expected to hit parts of the Heartland Thursday. Because of that, the city of Ste. Genevieve's road division spent much of Wednesday preparing for the possibility of winter weather striking.
The first snowfall of the year in the Heartland led to some slide-offs throughout southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
The First Alert weather team issued an Action Day as cold temperatures and snow entered the Heartland overnight on Wednesday and into the morning hours on Thursday.
The Action Day was focused on some northern Heartland counties and the I-70 corridor in Illinois where they will see several inches of snow. Also, temperatures were in the lower 20s in most areas as the snow falls.
A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect at midnight and lasted until 6 p.m. on Thursday for northern parts of the Heartland
A snow system moved from the central plains into the Heartland at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.
The snow is here! Perry County Sheriff's Department says it's getting slick. BE CAREFUL! @kfvsnews @kfvsweather pic.twitter.com/YAONKV1s4y— Nichole Cartmell (@ncartmellKFVS) January 5, 2017
Light snow began before sunrise Thursday and continued throughout the day.
Snow accumulated 1-3 inches north of Route 13 in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Emergency crews had to pull a car out of an embankment on Highway 13 outside of Murphysboro before 8 a.m.
Car being pulled out of embankment on Hwy 13 outside MBORO. @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/ZeWogSzp5t— Sherae Honeycutt (@shoneycuttkfvs) January 5, 2017
Watch bridges and overpasses for slick spots.
You can click here to check our school closings list.
Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers should avoid travel if possible late on Wednesday night and into Thursday due to incoming accumulating snow and bitterly cold temperatures.
According to MoDOT, travel on Missouri's roads should be restricted to necessary trips especially on Thursday morning.
Roads are partly covered or completely covered north of Cape Girardeau county.
According to the Perry County Sheriff's Department, both lanes of Highway H near the railroad tracks are partially blocked because of a semi crash.
Our crew on the scene says the semi slid off the road.
Crews from MoDOT are on the scene working to treat the road in an effort to make it easier to travel.
The sheriff's department says avoid Highway H from Highway M to Highway 61.
Conditions are very slick.
Drivers are encouraged to only drive if necessary. The sheriff's department says drivers need to slow down and use caution.
MoDOT says morning rush hour commutes will be impacted by the winter weather across most of Missouri.
"MoDOT crews will be out early tonight preparing before the storm moves in from northwest Missouri to southeast Missouri, but lower temperatures in the teens will make the chemicals not as effective," said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. "The heaviest band of snowfall is expected to hit during the peak of Thursday morning rush hour, and we advise motorists to postpone travel during that time."
If a section of highway is shut down for extended periods, drivers should heed the warnings on digital signs and exit the highway at the next available exit.
You can click here to check MoDOT's Traveler Information Map.
Illinois
Illinois State Police issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory on Wednesday. ISP District 13 warned drivers to take the necessary precautions before getting behind the wheel. They say stranded motorists are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles with their seatbelts on and wait for first responders to arrive.
According to ISP, with the potential for other drivers to lose control of their vehicles in the same location as themselves, it's a recipe for disaster to be outside of your vehicle.
As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, Illinois State Police say the call volume has picked up in southern Illinois.
ISP says they have seen the most calls in southern Williamson County. Troopers are seeing a lot of slide-offs along I-57 south of Marion. There have been about half-dozen calls from that area.
They also remind drivers to yield to emergency and snow removal equipment. Scott's Law requires drivers to reduce speed, change lanes if possible and proceed with due caution when approaching emergency vehicles.
ISP provided the following safety tips for drivers:
You can click here for an online travel map from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The Williamson County Fire Protection District is preparing for snow on Thursday.
While still not certain, a band of light snow may reach the Interstate 64 corridor of southern Illinois just before daybreak on Thursday. The bulk of the accumulating snowfall is expected in the morning hours.
Kentucky
Warming center in Kentucky
Benton's Joe Creason Building in Benton Park will be open for a warming center. The hours include Thursday, Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; Friday, Jan. 6 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.; and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The Hardin Community Center will be open as a warming center during the following nights:
Crews pre-treating roads
As of noon on Thursday, KYTC crews were spreading salt after less than a half-inch of snow fell across District 1 counties. Crews mainly concentrated on bridges and overpasses, but responded to a number of calls from police agencies about specific slick spots.
According to Keith Todd with KYTC, there have been a number of minor crashes, mainly along the I-24 corridor and Purchase Parkway through west Kentucky.
Crews will continue salting as needed through the day. Todd said they are expecting another round of snow to roll through before sunset.
He said their main concern going into the overnight hours is the potential for re-freezing. Overnight temps are expected to be down in the teens. Salt and other ice-fighting chemicals become less effective at melting snow and ice below about 18 degrees.
Kentucky State Police has some safe winter travel tips:
KSP is also asking people to look out for stranded drivers. If you see or suspect that someone is stranded, call KSP at 1-800-222-5555.
If you get stranded, staying in your vehicle is often the safest choice. KSP has these tips:
You can click here to check road conditions in Kentucky.
Also remember to bring in your pets when the temperatures drop.
Get the latest from the First Alert weather team by downloading the news app and weather app. Just search "kfvs" in your app store. You can click here for more information.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.