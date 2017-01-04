Tire theft caught on camera in Poplar Bluff

Police in Poplar Bluff hope someone will come forward with information about a tire theft that was caught on camera.

It happened on Christmas Eve at a home in the 1000 block of Marion Avenue.

A white man driving what appears to be a maroon colored GMC extended cab pickup truck stole four wheels from the porch of a home, according to police.

If you recognize the man or his truck, you are asked to contact Sgt. Chuck Harris at 573-785-5776 extension 1308. You can also email him at charris@pbpolice.org.

