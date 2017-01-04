Carbondale suspect to face consequences for burglary

The Jackson County State's Attorney said Michael S. Moore plead guilty to two counts of Burglary.

Moore was accused of burglarizing five businesses.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a call from a local resident in the early morning of a suspicious person on South University Avenue in Carbondale.

Investigators later learned Moore used a hammer to break the exterior glass of the business in Carbondale and then stole money.



Officers ran after the suspect and arrested Michael Moore, 22, near the scene.

He originally faced charges of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools, and resisting a peace officer.

During the investigation, officers identified Moore as a suspect in four other business burglaries: one in the 300 block of South University, two in the 2100 block of South Illinois Avenue, and one business in the 100 block of North Glenview Drive.

Moore is in the Jackson County jail.

On Jan. 3, 2017 Moore was sentenced to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and then will have two years of mandatory supervised release.

Moore is eligible to be placed in the Illinois Impact Incarceration Program, an intervention program.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.