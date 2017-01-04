RECALLED: Minnie and Mickey Mouse hoodie sweatshirt could choke your child

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is recalling Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts.

The sweatshirts have a three snap closure, and are made of a cotton and polyester blend.

According to the CPSC, the snaps on the hoodies can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

They were sold in four sizes: 6M, 12M, 18M and 24M.

The size and “Disney Parks” are printed on the inside back of the hoodie’s neck.

The Minnie Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. A red fabric bow with white polka dots is attached to the top of the hood between the ears. The artwork shows a screen print of Minnie’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include (6M) 400000175669, (12M) 400000175676, (18M) 400000175683, and (24M) 400000175690.

The Mickey Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. The artwork shows a screen print of Mickey’s body up to neck. The date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam. The UPC code is printed on a hangtag at the time of purchase. UPC codes include: (6M) 400000145433, (12M) 400000145440, (18M) 400000145457 and (24M) 400000145464.

Anyone who bought the sweatshirts should stop using them and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.