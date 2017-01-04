1/4/17 - United Way

By Elizabeth Shelton

Executive Director - United Way of Southeast Missouri

If you had the power to make life better for someone, would you? What about an entire family, for generations to come?

I’m Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, and I’m here to tell you, you have that power. When you invest in United Way, you invest in a network of agencies and programs that support long-term change. Some programs help those in immediate need, but even more support educational and behavioral programs that address what caused the need in the first place. When you invest in United Way and our partner agencies, you support programs that help mentor and educate children from birth through high school graduation. You support career training and college preparedness, and you help our elderly remain healthy and independent.

Your investment in United Way is an investment in our community and in our future. And 99 cents of every dollar individuals donate stays right here in Southeast Missouri. As you make your new year’s resolutions, PLEASE donate your time, treasure, or talent to making the Heartland better and stronger for everyone. When you give to United Way of Southeast Missouri and agencies like ours, you are giving someone hope and a hand up to a better tomorrow. Please Give, Advocate, Volunteer and LIVE UNITED. Thank you!

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page