Written by Mike Payne, Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

On Saturday, January 21, the Neighborhood Alliance Meeting returns to Carbondale.

The meeting will take place at First United Methodist Church, 214 West Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

Topics that will be discussed include reports from various neighborhoods/community organizations, financial aspects of home-buying and a preview of the upcoming Homebuyer Education Seminar.

A panel of City officials will also be on hand to answer any questions.

All Carbondale residents are welcome to attend and registration starts at 9 a.m.

Contact Sarah Heyer for further information at: 618-549-5302, ext. 386 or 618-525-5525.

The Neighborhood Alliance is a project of the Neighborhood Action Group designed to find ways to improve the community and neighborhoods.

