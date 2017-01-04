Low temps bring high risks for pets

With temperatures plunging the next several days, the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America is urging pet owners to exercise caution when exposing animals to the cold.

If possible, don't leave pets outside for prolonged periods of time.

Be mindful of frostbite on ears, tails and paws.

For outdoor animals, try to provide well-insulated, draft-free shelters and stay away from towels and blankets that can become damp and freeze.

Provide plenty of food and water, as it takes more energy in the winter to regulate an animal's body temperature.

Beware of antifreeze and rock salt that can be lethally poisonous and can irritate your pet's foot pads.

A good rule of thumb: If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets!

