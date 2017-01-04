75 immigrants to become American citizens at southern IL naturalization ceremony

Immigrants living all over southern Illinois will soon take the oath of allegiance to become American citizens.

The United States District Court for Southern Illinois will have a naturalization ceremony for 75 people at Rend Lake College, on Jan. 13, 2017 at 10 a.m.

The naturalization ceremony is an official court procedure that soon-to-be citizens take an Oath of Allegiance.

United States District Court Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly will oversee the ceremony.

