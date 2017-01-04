75 immigrants to become American citizens at southern IL natural - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

75 immigrants to become American citizens at southern IL naturalization ceremony

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Immigrants living all over southern Illinois will soon take the oath of allegiance to become American citizens.

The United States District Court for Southern Illinois will have a naturalization ceremony for 75 people at Rend Lake College, on Jan. 13, 2017 at 10 a.m.

The naturalization ceremony is an official court procedure that soon-to-be citizens take an Oath of Allegiance.

United States District Court Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly will oversee the ceremony.

