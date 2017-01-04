Dexter Police Department warns of city phone scam

The Dexter Police Department said phone scammers are using the same number as the Dexter Street Department to get your personal information.

The number showing up on your phone will look like the city number 573-624-6158, but it might not be the city.

A computer program is pretending to be a real phone number to trick people into giving information like your credit card number.

The police department says the city would never ask for your credit card information over the phone and recommends that if you have any doubt about a call coming from the city number, to hang up and and call the department yourself to verify the type of phone call.

