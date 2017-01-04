Kennett woman killed in head-on crash

A Kennett woman was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday in Dunklin County just North of Arbyrd.

The crash happened on U.S. 412 around 9:40 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Britany Shaver was driving a Kia Sportage when it crossed the center of the road, and hit a semi-tractor trailer head-on.

Shaver died at the scene.

Her death is the first fatality reported in Troop E for 2017.

The semi driver from Bald Knob, Ar. was not hurt in the crash.

His vehicle did receive extensive damage and it had to be towed from the scene.

Troopers report that both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

