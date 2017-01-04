Murray man faces multiple drug charges

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department finds drugs after pulling over a vehicle.

At 12:48 a.m. a vehicle suspiciously left Huck's convenience store on 5750 Reiland Road, across from Reidland Elementary School.

When deputies pulled over the driver they had a suspended Kentucky operator's license and then deputies further searched the vehicle.

The department says the passenger Joshua L. Dehaven, 38, of Murray, KY gave a false name to stop deputies from finding out that he had a warrant out of Jefferson County for escaping in the second degree.

Dehaven told deputies he had brass knuckles in his back pocket.

While the vehicle was being searched law enforcement found a small metal box in the front passenger floorboard that had three bags of methamphetamine, two glass pipes, a set of scales and 10 Diazepam.

The passenger said all of the items were his and the driver was cited for not driving with a valid driver's license.

Dehaven is being held at the McCracken County Regional jail.

Dehaven faces multiple charges including: and four counts Drug Paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance 1st Degree, traffic controlled substance in the 1st Degree, trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a School, giving Officer a false name, possession of controlled substance in the 3rd Degree, escape 2nd Degree.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.