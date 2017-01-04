Cape Girardeau convenience store closes doors after early morning fire

Firefighters in Cape Girardeau were dispatched to a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

A report of a fire at the Quick N Save on Themis Street near the intersection of north Silver Springs Road came in just before 6 a.m.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were the first on scene.

The police officers thought they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

When firefighters got on scene, they opened the doors of the convenience store to find thick black smoke.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the building near the coolers.

No one was inside when the fire started.

The fire cased quite a bit of smoke damage to the building. According to the fire department, there was about $40,000 worth of damage to the building.

At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Firefighters say the health department was called in to assess the situation.

The Quick N Save will remain closed for a few days, according to the manager.

The store released the following statement:

For all our customers, please give us time for safety and health inspections to clear us. We are cooperating and doing what we can to open the store once again. Also thank you to the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department for your service. Thank you.

