Calloway Co. man behind bars for drugs and felony warrant

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office puts a man behind bars after finding methamphetamine in the floorboard of his car.

Sheriff Sam Steger and deputies were trying to find Robert G. Colson, 46, of New Concord on a felony warrant.

On Jan. 3, 2016 at 8:30 p.m. law enforcement found Colson driving on Kline Trail in New Concord.

Steger and deputies stopped Colson for the felony warrant and then deputies found a small container of methamphetamine on the driver's floorboard.

Deputies took Colson to the Calloway County Detention Center.

Colson faces multiple charges including: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs first second offense, possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) and failure to wear seat belt. The felony arrest warrant for assault second degree (domestic violence), terroristic threatening third degree, and menacing.

