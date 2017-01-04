5 things to know for Jan. 4, 2017

It's Wednesday January 4, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The cold has returned! The Heartland will wake up to much cooler temps. Much cooler means in the 20s. The wind this morning will also add to the chill, so bundle up. FIRST ALERT: the first real snow of the season is expected Thursday starting at about daybreak. Brian is tracking the timing of that snow on the Breakfast Show.

Making Headlines:

Massive explosion: Multiple explosions at a lawn equipment business frightened many living in Grandview, Missouri near Kansas City last night. Gun powder inside the building may have resulted in the explosion, according to the City of Grandview.

Back to work: Missouri lawmakers gather today in Jefferson City for the first day of the 2017 legislative session. One of the first goals of the session is a right-to-work law barring mandatory union fees.

Abortion legislation: Kentucky Senate leaders say a bill aimed at banning women from getting abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy could come up for a vote this week. The measure was introduced by Republican Sen. Brandon Smith on Tuesday, the first day of the 2017 General Assembly session.

Federal fight: President Barack Obama is traveling to the Capitol to give congressional Democrats advice on how to combat the Republican drive to dismantle his health care overhaul. Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting with GOP lawmakers to discuss the best way to send Obama's cherished law to its graveyard and replace it with - well, something.

