Portageville police arrest man after finding more than 1 pound of marijuana, loaded gun during traffic stop

According to Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams, a man is facing felony charges after a traffic stop led authorities to the discovery of more than a pound of marijuana and a loaded gun.

On Monday, Jan. 2, Portageville police officers pulled over a vehicle at 1st Street and King Ave. for having no tail lights. Upon further investigation, officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Officers also noticed marijuana scattered about inside the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search and found approximately 1.1 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle. They also found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

The driver, later identified as Torry Sexton, 36, was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid (class C felony) and unlawful use of weapon/possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance (class E felony).

Sexton was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail where he later posted a $25,000.

