Heartland scores 1/3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores 1/3

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Connect
(KFVS) -

High school boys basketball: 

McCracken County: 54 Graves County: 40 

Saxony Lutheran: 62 Twin Rivers: 49 

Advance: 80 Scott City: 47

Meadow Heights: 72 Leopold: 21

High school girls basketball: 

Neelyville: 73 Twin Rivers: 38

Neelyville's Jentri Worley had 44 points. 

College basketball: 

Texas A&M: 58 (6) Kentucky: 100

Ole Miss: 63 (24) Florida: 70

(14) UNC: 89 Clemson: 86

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Garrett dazzles in debut, Reds beat Cardinals 2-0

    Garrett dazzles in debut, Reds beat Cardinals 2-0

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:26:07 GMT
    (Source:KFVS)(Source:KFVS)

    Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John's basketball player as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday.

    Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John's basketball player as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday.

  • Heartland sports scores from 4/7

    Heartland sports scores from 4/7

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:17:35 GMT
    Here are Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/7. NCAA Baseball SEMO-7 EIU-3 SIU-0 Wichita State-7 Murray State-2 TCU-9 H.S. Baseball Sikeston-4 Cape Central-0 Oran-2 Scott City-9 Chaffee-4 Valle Catholic-9 Poplar Bluff-12 Willard-2 Saxony Lutheran-11 Advance-0 H.S. Softball Leopld-15 Scott Co. Central-3 Marion-11 Scott City-4 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Poplar Bluff-3 Valley View-2 Jackson-4 Union-0
    Here are Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/7. NCAA Baseball SEMO-7 EIU-3 SIU-0 Wichita State-7 Murray State-2 TCU-9 H.S. Baseball Sikeston-4 Cape Central-0 Oran-2 Scott City-9 Chaffee-4 Valle Catholic-9 Poplar Bluff-12 Willard-2 Saxony Lutheran-11 Advance-0 H.S. Softball Leopld-15 Scott Co. Central-3 Marion-11 Scott City-4 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Poplar Bluff-3 Valley View-2 Jackson-4 Union-0

  • Shockers make move: Wichita State leaving MVC for AAC

    Shockers make move: Wichita State leaving MVC for AAC

    Friday, April 7 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-04-07 19:13:23 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-04-07 19:13:23 GMT
    Wichita State has accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference.
    Wichita State has accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference.
    •   
Powered by Frankly