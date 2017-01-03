Heartland scores 1/3

Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John's basketball player as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday.
Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John's basketball player as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday.
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/6.
Heartland sports scores from Thursday 4/6.
Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists to lead the surging St. Louis Blues to a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists to lead the surging St. Louis Blues to a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.