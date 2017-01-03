Heartland scores 1/3

Amir Garrett pitched two-hit ball for six innings to win his major league debut, a sharp start for the former St. John's basketball player as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Friday.

Here are Heartland sports scores from Friday 4/7. NCAA Baseball SEMO-7 EIU-3 SIU-0 Wichita State-7 Murray State-2 TCU-9 H.S. Baseball Sikeston-4 Cape Central-0 Oran-2 Scott City-9 Chaffee-4 Valle Catholic-9 Poplar Bluff-12 Willard-2 Saxony Lutheran-11 Advance-0 H.S. Softball Leopld-15 Scott Co. Central-3 Marion-11 Scott City-4 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Poplar Bluff-3 Valley View-2 Jackson-4 Union-0