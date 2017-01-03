Hardware store offers DIY solutions to prevent falling furniture

You've likely seen the horrifying and inspiring video of a toddler saving his brother after a dresser they were playing on fell over.

The mother of the boys shared the video hoping to bring awareness to the dangers of falling furniture.

There's plenty of easy and cheap options available that could keep your kids safe.

Matt Fluegge with Ken's Ace Hardware in Jackson said there are plenty of creative ways to keep furniture safe.

"Just using some simple corner brackets. Put some into the wall and then line it up to where the top of it or the side of it would hit," Fluegge said. "Another option is getting a long toggle bottle and drilling a small hole through the piece of furniture and then it secures it really well to the wall."

For less DIY inclined parents, many stores sell ready to use furniture wall anchors.

"This is pre-made, like I said you put a little part of it onto the wall, then it has a little strap that are adjustable."

Regardless of what you go with, it can be a matter of saving a life.

"It's definitely worth putting something on there to save someone's life," Fluegge said.

On average national data shows about 26 children die from tip-over accidents annually. And tip-overs are responsible for about 33,000 emergency room visits a year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.