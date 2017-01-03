KYTC pre-treating highways in parts of KY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is getting ready for possible snow accumulation on Thursday.

Parts of Kentucky are expect to see a round of light snow, with no more than an inch of accumulation.

The District 1 snow and ice team will closely monitor the forecast for this event and adjust strategy if accumulation estimates should change significantly.

At this time, KYTC believes pavement temperatures will be high enough to melt much of the initial snowfall.

With the snow expected to arrive during regular working hours, crews in District 1 will not pre-treat the roads.

However, crews plan to load some trucks with salt before they leave for the day on Wednesday to be prepared to roll out quickly on Thursday morning, if required.

In District 2, crews will start pre-treating in the Ohio River border counties and a few others around 8 a.m. on Wednesday to prepare for an approaching winter system that could drop up to an inch of snow across the district's northernmost counties on Thursday.

The KYTC District 2 snow and ice team anticipates crews will have time to complete pre-treatment of about half of the highways in the counties where snow is expected to accumulate.

Drivers should be aware of slow-moving brine trucks out and about on Wednesday as highway crews go about their pre-treating efforts. Appropriate caution is required anytime you encounter a brine truck.

According to KYTC, tanker trucks will be spraying brine that dries to leave a fine powder of salt on the roadway driving surface. The powdered salt is then available to be immediately activated to help improve driving conditions in the early hours of a winter snow and ice event.

They said it also serves to keep the snow and ice from bonding to the pavement, making it easier for plows to remove snow from the road once it accumulates.

KYTC says highway crews do not pre-treat if there is substantial rain in the forecast prior to the start of snow as the rain would wash away any benefits of the material. They also generally do not pre-treat when temperatures are below about 16 to 18 degrees fahrenheit as low temperatures would create an opportunity for the brine to flash freeze and create slick spots when it hits the road surface.

KYTC District 2 includes Christian, Muhlenberg, Ohio Hancock, Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Hopkins, Caldwell, Webster and Union Counties.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.