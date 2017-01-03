January 4 celebrity birthdays

He's the third baseman for the Cubs who was named National League MVP this past season. He helped the team win their first World Series title in over 100 years. Kris Bryant is 25 today.

She's a country singer who had a string of hits in the 1980's and 90's including: Timber I'm Falling in Love, Chains and You Can Feel Better. She's a cousin of country legend Loretta Lynn and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1998. Patty Loveless is 60 today.

She broke onto the country music scene in 1996 with her album Did I Shave My Legs for This? Her many hits include Strawberry Wine, We Danced Anyway and Count Me In. Deana Carter is 51 today.

He's the lead singer for the alternative rock group R.E.M. You've heard him on the hits Losing My Religion and Everybody Hurts. Michael Stipe is 57 today.

She's an actress who starred alongside Warren Beatty in Heaven Can Wait. Her other movies include Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Honeysuckle Rose and Revenge of the Pink Panther. Dyan Cannon is 80 today.

