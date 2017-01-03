Rogers Hornsby: Cardinals All Time Great

It was on this date in 1942, one of the Cardinals all-time greats was elected to the Hall of Fame.

Rogers Hornsby batted .400 or more three times in his career. While with the Cardinals in 1924 he hit an amazing .424. That's the highest batting average ever recorded over a full major league season.

Nicknamed "The Rajah", he led the Cardinals to their first World Series Championship when they defeated the Yankees in the 1926 Series. That series went seven games and ended when Hornsby tagged out Babe Ruth on a stolen base attempt in the 9th inning.

During his career, Hornsby also played for the Giants, the Braves, the Cubs and the Browns.

If you're at Busch Stadium, you'll see Hornsby's name on the left field wall along with other Cardinal greats like Bob Gibson, Lou Brock and Ozzie Smith who have had their numbers retired. But don't look for Hornsby's number. When he played for the Cards, there were no uniform numbers.

