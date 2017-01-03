Armed robbery under investigation at Marion, IL gas station

A McCracken County Grand Jury has issued a felony indictment for a man accused of breaking into a man's home with the intent to harm him.
Students, staff and community members got together at Eugene Field elementary in Poplar Bluff with one thing on their minds - leadership.
After more than a year since the closing of Noranda, we've learned about another company moving in and taking its spot in New Madrid County.
A Risco boy is being honored along with members of the community for saving the life of a referee – with the help of a portable defibrillator.
Four people were appointed to the Alexander-Cairo Port District. April 7 marked another "page turn" as the governor nominated four members to reconstitute the Alexander-Cairo Port District.
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
