Armed robbery under investigation at Marion, IL gas station

Police are looking for two people after an armed robbery at a gas station convenience store in Marion, Illinois.

According to employees at Marion Gas convenience on east Main Street, a suspect came into the store around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.

According to the Marion Police Department, there are two suspects in the case.

They walked into the gas station with their faces covered.

One of the suspects flashed a handgun and demanded cash.

One suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants with a white stripe down the leg. Investigators say he also has an unknown tattoo on the top of his left hand.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and was carrying a backpack.

The pair got away with cash and were last seen running southbound from the station.

If you have information about this crime, you're asked to call Marion Police at 618-993-2124.

