Crash in McCracken Co. sends 2 to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday afternoon.

McCracken County deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 6700 block of Cairo Rd. on Monday, January 2. Linda Mason, 22, of Paducah, and her one-year-old daughter were driving westbound on Cairo Rd, in a 2009 Hyundai. Anna Solomon, 22, of Paducah, was also driving westbound in a 2002 Honda.

Upon further investigation deputies were able to determine that Mason was slowing to wait for the vehicle in front of her to turn left. When Solomon approached Mason’s vehicle on Cairo Rd she attempted to stop, but was unable to due to the wet roadway and rear-ended Mason’s vehicle.

Both Mason and Beyer were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Mercy EMS and the Concord FD.

