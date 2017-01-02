Poplar Bluff P.D. asks for help identifying suspect

This man is suspected in a trespassing incident. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)

Police in Poplar Bluff are asking for help identifying a man in connection to a trespassing incident.

The man was captured on surveillance video.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact Patrolman Bob Larkins at 573-785-5776, extension 1349.

You can also email Larkins at blarkins@pbpolice.org.

