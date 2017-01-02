New year brings changes to concealed carry in MO

You no longer need a permit or training to conceal carry in Missouri.

Some safety experts hope gun owners will still learn how to use their weapon properly before taking it out in public.

"You need the training before you carry a gun," the owner of Eagle Gun Shooting Range, Jerry Young, said.

He said the change in Missouri's law to no longer require a permit to carry a concealed weapon is concerning.

"What worries me probably is people carrying guns that don't know the safety how to use a gun and when to use a gun," Young said. "The biggest change is that you don't have to take the concealed carry weapons course any longer to carry a concealed weapon."

Young said it's important to get the proper training, even though the state no longer requires you to have a permit.

"The disadvantage is if you don't take the course, is there is going to be a lot of people packing guns and it could be a little uncomfortable," he said. "I'm not saying that it would get people in trouble, they might, you know if you take the course, you're likely to not get people into trouble and not get yourself into trouble."

The law has only been in effect two days, so its impact is still unclear.

"It's very, very grey, it's a grey area, we don't know a lot about it yet, we'll learn and all teachers that have done the CCW don't know right now what it's going to do," Young said.

But, he said looking forward, he still thinks Missouri residents will get the training they need.

"People realize I think that they need the training, they need the knowledge, they need to know what to do when the time comes I think CCW is going to be here a long to teach people," Young said.

Even with a permit, it's still illegal to take your gun into places like bars, government buildings and day cares.

