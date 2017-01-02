Blues beat Blackhawks 4-1 in Winter Classic

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team defeated Arkansas State 10-4 Wednesday night at Capaha Field. Senior Chris Caffrey led the Redhawks with 3 runs batted in. With the win, SEMO improved to 15-12 and Arkansas State dropped to 15-14. Southeast will begin a three game Ohio Valley Conference series at Eastern Illinois on Friday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team defeated Arkansas State 10-4 Wednesday night at Capaha Field. Senior Chris Caffrey led the Redhawks with 3 runs batted in. With the win, SEMO improved to 15-12 and Arkansas State dropped to 15-14. Southeast will begin a three game Ohio Valley Conference series at Eastern Illinois on Friday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.