Blues beat Blackhawks 4-1 in Winter Classic

Voters in St. Louis City rejected a plan on Tuesday that would help fund a Major League Soccer stadium with public money in order to bring a professional soccer franchise to the city.
Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s St. Louis Cardinals game against the Cubs has been postponed.
Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 4/4. MLB Chicago-2 St. Louis-1 9th NCAA Baseball SEMO-1 ASU-10 Austin Peay-4 SIU-0 H.S. Baseball Jackson-5 Northwest-2 Cape Central-6 Notre Dame-11 Oak Ridge-4 Leopold-0 Murphysboro-7 Herrin-10 H.S. Softball Leopold-15 Oak Ridge-1 Murphysboro-9 Herrin-13 Scott City-10 Greenville-6 NHL Winnipeg-5 St. Louis-2
