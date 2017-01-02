Blues beat Blackhawks 4-1 in Winter Classic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blues beat Blackhawks 4-1 in Winter Classic

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Monday, January 2 in the Winter Classic.

The Winter Classic began at noon at Busch Stadium.

The outdoor game was up in the air due to weather, but the National Hockey League decided to keep the start time the same.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • SEMO Baseball defeats Arkansas State

    SEMO Baseball defeats Arkansas State

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-04-06 03:02:08 GMT
    The Southeast Missouri State baseball team defeated Arkansas State 10-4 Wednesday night at Capaha Field. Senior Chris Caffrey led the Redhawks with 3 runs batted in. With the win, SEMO improved to 15-12 and Arkansas State dropped to 15-14. Southeast will begin a three game Ohio Valley Conference series at Eastern Illinois on Friday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    The Southeast Missouri State baseball team defeated Arkansas State 10-4 Wednesday night at Capaha Field. Senior Chris Caffrey led the Redhawks with 3 runs batted in. With the win, SEMO improved to 15-12 and Arkansas State dropped to 15-14. Southeast will begin a three game Ohio Valley Conference series at Eastern Illinois on Friday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • After failed vote, GoFundMe page aims to raise $60M for soccer stadium

    After failed vote, GoFundMe page aims to raise $60M for soccer stadium

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-04-05 21:37:02 GMT
    A rendering of the proposed MLS stadium that would be built near Union Station. Credit: MLSA rendering of the proposed MLS stadium that would be built near Union Station. Credit: MLS

    Voters in St. Louis City rejected a plan on Tuesday that would help fund a Major League Soccer stadium with public money in order to bring a professional soccer franchise to the city. 

    Voters in St. Louis City rejected a plan on Tuesday that would help fund a Major League Soccer stadium with public money in order to bring a professional soccer franchise to the city. 

  • Twins score 6 in 7th to beat Royals 9-1

    Twins score 6 in 7th to beat Royals 9-1

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-04-05 20:49:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

    Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly