Only minor injuries after small plane crashed near Farmington, MO

A passenger received minor injuries after an experimental amateur-built airplane crashed near Farmington, Missouri on Tuesday, December 27.

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, a Mead RV 8A crashed during takeoff at around 1 p.m. at the Farmington Regional Airport.

The pilot was uninjured and a passenger had minor injuries.

The airplane, N918KS, had substantial wing damage. It was registered to and operated by the pilot as a personal flight.

According to NTSB, the plane did not operate on a flight plan.

