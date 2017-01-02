1 hurt in Williamson Co. crash

A Herrin woman is recovering from her injuries after a crash Monday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Route 148 at Grassy Road.

According to Illinois State Police, a car driving in front of an SUV driven by Hannah Romines, 19, was slowing down to turn into a driveway when Romines rear ended the car.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The people in the car Romines rear ended were not hurt.

Romines was taken to the hospital for treatment.

She was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to wear a seat belt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.