Candlelight vigil to be held for 2 young girls killed in Martin, TN house fire

Two are in custody after a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Calloway County, Kentucky.
The sheriff of Mississippi County, Missouri was arrested on several charges but is currently out on bond.
A home south of Carbondale, Illinois was damaged when severe weather hit the area on Wednesday, April 5.
A Missouri lawmaker is proposing that the St. Louis Zoo change its name to the Midwest Abortion Sanctuary City Zoological Park in order to get money from local zoo taxes.
U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez is leading a sit-in at a federal immigration office in Chicago. He says he and other activists won't leave until demands are met.
Seventeen Illinois school districts claim in a lawsuit that the state has failed to adequately fund public education.