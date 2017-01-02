Candlelight vigil to be held for 2 young girls killed in Martin, TN house fire

A candlelight vigil will be held for two girls killed in a house fire in Martin, Tennessee on Sunday, January 1.

The vigil is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the splash pad in downtown Martin.

A man that lived in the home on Main Street called 911 around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday to report the fire.

According to Fire Chief Jamie Summers, the man, a woman, and two children who were on the main level of the home escaped the fire.

Summers said two young girls, who were upstairs, did not get out.

Family members told us that Abreanna Yarborough, 8, and Maliyah Yarborough, 7, both died in the fire.

We talked to the father and grandfather of the two girls on Tuesday at the First United Pentecostal Church in Martin, Tenn.

One of the things they said they missed the most about their girls was their smile and the way the lit up a room anytime they entered.

Family said Abreanna and Maliyah were different from each other, but inseparable.

"They were both sweet and loving," said Harley Durhan, the girls' aunt. "They didn't have a mean bone in their body and loved to hug people. We miss them dearly."

The girls have two brothers and another sister.

Their father said the support from the community has been overwhelming and he is thankful for everyone's kind thoughts and support.

Currently, the family is staying at the church while church members and other family and friends are trying to find a temporary home for them.

According to Summers, the damage to the home is making it difficult to get inside to begin the investigation, so crews will work on Tuesday to make the home more sturdy so they can get inside.

Investigators from the police department, fire department, and Tennessee Bomb and Arson are working together on the investigation. They are working to determine the cause of the house fire

Firefighters cleared the scene around 3:30 a.m on Monday, Jan. 2.

