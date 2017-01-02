Governor-elect Greitens appoints chief of Sikeston DPS as Director of Public Safety

Governor-elect Eric Greitens announced the members of his public safety team at Zisser Tire in Ferguson, Missouri on Monday.

Greitens appointed Drew Juden, chief of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, as the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The soon-to-be governor said he has spent the last few months searching for someone who had wisdom, courage and compassion.

Greitens said Juden fit that roll.

In the news conference, Greitens called Juden a dedicated public servant.

"I look forward to serving with the governor-elect," Juden said during the news conference. "I look forward to making Missouri a showcase, making us stand out, making us be the example for others to follow and to look to."

Director Juden will begin working with the Governor-elect’s transition team the week of January 9 and will be subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate.

Juden began working for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety in 1978. He worked his way up through the ranks and was promoted to Director in 2001.

"It is my promise and commitment to the citizens of the state of Missouri that I will bring the same passion, dedication and professionalism to the department of public safety that I brought to the Sikeston DPS," Juden said in the news conference. "And together we will make Missouri a safer place."

Sikeston Mayor Steven Burch issued this statement:

“The appointment of Drew Juden to the Director of Public Safety for the State of Missouri is a testament to the incredible department Drew has developed in Sikeston. Under his leadership our Public Safety Department has continually been recognized as one of the best trained organizations of its type in the state. I am personally very proud of Drew Juden for the legacy he has built in Sikeston and the work he will do to protect the State of Missouri.”

Captain Mike Williams has been named Interim Director of the the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Captain Williams began working for the department in 1993 and has been a captain since 2011.

In a statement, Williams commented, "We are very proud of Director Juden, especially me. He has been a great leader and friend. It has been a great privilege working under him and he will be missed."

According to the city of Sikeston, further decisions regarding the filling of the director position will be made and announced at a later date.

Captain Greg Favre will take on the roll as deputy director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Favre is the captain of the St. Louis Fire Department.

Greitens made the announcements at Zisser Tire, the victim of severe looting and rioting during the unrest in Ferguson.

During his speech, Greitens said we could've reached peace sooner and incidents like Ferguson "won't happen on his watch."

The governor-elect also said he wants to put in place a Blue Alert System. The goal of the system is to let people know immediately when an officer is attacked.

He said career politicians, unlike himself, have only supported law enforcement when it is convenient.

Greitens said that ends now.

As governor, Greitens said he will see that Missouri's officers will have the training and resources to do their job.

