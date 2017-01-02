What permitless carry means for Missouri gun owners

Most adults can now carry concealed weapons without a permit under new Missouri laws.

The change in laws regarding firearms went into effect on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Permit or not, the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department is encouraging all gun owners to be knowledgeable, get training, be safe and be legal.

Where can I carry my gun without a permit?

It is now legal to carry a gun throughout the state without a permit.

That means you do not need training to carry a gun, like you would under concealed carry laws.

However, it remains illegal to take your gun into certain places including:

police departments,

polling places,

prisons,

courthouses,

government buildings,

bars,

airports,

daycares,

casinos,

amusement parks,

churches,

sports arenas,

hospitals,

federal buildings,

schools,

buses,

and Metro Trains.

Where can I carry my gun with a concealed carry permit?

Having a concealed carry permit gives you a few extra abilities to legally carry your firearm.

For example, a permit does not authorize, but it is not a criminal offense to carry a gun in police departments, polling places, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, bars, airports, daycares, casinos, amusement parks, churches, sports arenas or hospitals.

While it is not a good idea, permit holders can also legally carry a gun at schools.

The Missouri permit is also valid in 34 other states including seven bordering states.

