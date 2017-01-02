This week in music: 2015 Taylor Swift

Let's check the music charts from two years ago..

These were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 this week in 2015.

At number five was I'm Not the Only One by English singer/songwriter Sam Smith. The song was an international hit charting in the top ten in at least ten different countries.

Meghan Trainor was in the number four spot with Lips are Movin'. The "bubblegum pop" tune was Trainor's second straight top ten single.



In the number four spot was Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars with Uptown Funk! The song would go on to top the charts later in the month and spent 14 weeks at number one becoming one of the best selling singles of all time. The song would stay in the top ten for 31 consecutive weeks dropping out in July of 2015. In the spring of that year, Uptown Funk won two Grammy Awards including Record of the Year.

Irish musician Hozier was parked in the number two spot with Take Me to Church. The song was first heard in America during a Hozier appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.

And in the top spot was Taylor Swift with Blank Space. The song knocked Swift's Shake It Off out of the number one position. It was the first time in history that a female artist replaced herself at the top of the chart. Blank Space spent seven weeks at number one making it Swift's longest reign in the top spot.

