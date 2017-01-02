Sheriff: Use caution! Poor visibility likely the cause of crash on I-55 in Perry Co., Missouri

The all clear was given after an early morning crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County, Missouri.

The Perry County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened north of Brewer near mile marker 138 in the southbound lanes.

Dispatch says the accident was minor.

The driver went off the side of the road but was not injured.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area.

The sheriff's department says there is currently poor visibility due to fog.

