5 things to know for January 2, 2017

It is January 2, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thick fog will affect your commute this morning, and may linger throughout the day. Fog advisories are in effect for the entire Heartland. Rain is also moving in this morning, and will likely stick around for most of the day. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking colder temps affecting us by Wednesday with highs near freezing, and the possibility of snow by the weekend.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Looking for answers: Autopsies have been scheduled for today for the four people who died in a plane crash near Vienna, IL on Saturday, December 31. Illinois State Police said there were four people from Iowa on board when the plane went down, but no one survived.

Weather changes: Due to the changing forecast, the National Hockey League has announced they will make a decision on the start time of the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at 7 a.m. this morning. The game had been previously schedule to start at 12 noon on January 2.

Search is on: Crews are hoping the weather won't keep them from searching today for a missing that went down near Lake Erie on Friday. The small plane had six people on board including a family of four and their neighbors.

Under investigation: The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the New Year's attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people and wounded scores of others. The attack was carried by a "heroic soldier of the caliphate who attacked the most famous nightclub where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.