Doniphan student awarded Mary E. Loughead Scholarship

Jessica Wilson, 18, has been awarded a $1,000 Mary E. Loughead Scholarship to help underwrite her studies at Three Rivers College.

The scholarship is administered by the Three Rivers Community College Foundation.

Wilson, a May graduate of Doniphan High School, is training for a career in elementary education.

In high school, she was active in many organizations, including Future Teachers of America, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Student Council, Speech & Drama Club and Pep Club.

Wilson also worked part-time and did community volunteer work.

She is the daughter of Eddie and Chrissy Wilson, of Doniphan.

“My successful work as a tutor helped solidify my decision on elementary education as a career," Wilson wrote in her application essay. “Teaching is the most important profession; teachers are the builders of our nation.”

The Mary E. Loughead Scholarship is funded by a gift to the Three Rivers Community College Foundation from Mary Loughead and the late Dr. John R. Loughead, of Poplar Bluff, who died in 2013.

The scholarship is based on merit and need and is given to a Three Rivers student or recent graduate working toward a career in education.

The late Dr. John Loughead was one of the physicians involved in establishing and growing the former Lucy Lee Hospital, which eventually became Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

His father, the late George R. Loughead, was superintendent of Poplar Bluff Schools for more than three decades.

Mary Loughead is a career homemaker.

The TRCC Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt corporation offering donors substantial tax deductions for their contributions.

The foundation administers numerous scholarships and special projects that benefit Three Rivers College and its students.

For additional information, contact Executive Director Judith Scott at 573-785-3743.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.