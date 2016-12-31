Authorities release identities of 4 killed in plane crash near Vienna, IL

Parts of the plane were removed from the crash site on Monday. (Source: Nick Chabarria/KFVS)

The identities of the four people who were killed in a plane crash near Vienna, Illinois on Saturday have been released.

Curt R. Terpstra, 34, Jordan Linder, 35, Jasmine Linder, 26, Krista Green, 37, all died in the crash. All are from Iowa. The FAA reports the plane was registered to a man from Pella, Iowa, but there is no official word yet on if that was the man flying the plane.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and on Monday, Jan. 2 crews began moving parts of the plane.

According to the FAA, the aircraft involved is a Piper PA-28 single engine plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA were at the crash site on Sunday with Johnson County coroner David Rockwell. They were looking for answers on how the plane crashed and the coroner said that might take awhile.

"We're getting some answers and in any place crash there are things that will take months and/or years to find out exactly what we are dealing with," he said.

The wreckage was in a wooded area.

Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner says a 911 call came in around 5:45 p.m. Saturday of a downed plane.

"If it hadn't been for people calling it in seeing it, that plane could have sat out there until next deer season," Harner said.

Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell said the focus right now is on contacting the families as soon as possible.

"We're dealing with four lives that were lost here...and trying to put all the pieces together and come up with a proper identification to properly notify the family members," he said.

Deputy coroner Penny Rockwell said an autopsy for the person presumed to be the pilot was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. Autopsies for the other victims are scheduled after that.

The crews will be working on the site for the next couple of days to try and get as many answers as they can.

