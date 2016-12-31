MO Gov.-elect Greitens stops in Cape Girardeau on statewide tour

Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens was in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, January 5.

He was at the Marquette Tower, at 339 Broadway, around 6 p.m. to tour Codefi and said a few words to about 100 supporters who attended.

"Let's celebrate this victory together thank you guys so much for your support," Greitens said.

The governor elect thanked supporters and continued his message of political reform.

"We're going to do what we promised to do, we're going to shake up Jefferson City, we're going to put an end to politics as usual and we're going there to fight for you," he said.

Cape Girardeau native and current Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder was on hand and backed Greitens who beat him out for the republican nomination.

"He has a lot going for him and he is now the repository for a great deal of hopes for this state and who knows, beyond throughout the nation," Kinder said.

Greitens supporters are optimistic about the first Republican returning to the governor's mansion since 2008.

"I think that he was telling us what we want to hear, the reasons we voted for him and what he expects to do,"Cape Girardeau supporter Fran Austin said.

"I think he's for the common, ordinary working man, and I'm just tickled to death," Kennett supporter Keith Mitchell said.

Greitens, a former Navy Seal, has never held political office before

He beat out Democratic opponent Chris Koster by nearly 6 points statewide in the November Election.

Greitens was in St. Louis earlier on Thursday at The Biome School.

Previously scheduled events in Hannibal, Mo. on Thursday were canceled due to inclement weather.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.