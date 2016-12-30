Cape Girardeau PD arrest man wanted after allegedly stealing from Walmart

Cape Girardeau police have arrested a man wanted on several outstanding charges, including stealing from a Walmart.

According to police, James Hansil, 30, went into Walmart on Friday evening, stole a number of items including a flashlight and a gift set, and then ran from police.

He was later caught by police on Route K and taken into custody.

Police say Hansil is currently wanted by Christian County law enforcement for probation violation, as well as Ozark PD for stealing.

He is expected to face more charges.

