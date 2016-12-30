Federal fugitive arrested in Sikeston after robbery

A man wanted on a federal arrest warrant was arrested in Sikeston Friday morning after a report of an assault and robbery.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 800 block of Wayne Street around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Sikeston, told officers he was visiting a friend.

He said when he knocked on the door, Dallas Johnson, 25, of Sikeston answered the door.

As the victim left the home, he told officers he was knocked to the ground by a man he didn't know and was assaulted by Johnson.

He told investigators that Johnson took some cash and his cell phone while the victim was on the ground.

Johnson was arrested a short time later on the active federal arrest warrant for probation violation/weapons offense.

The robbery and assault remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at 573-472-6200.

