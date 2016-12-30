New MO laws to go into effect in 2017

Some law changes will go into effect in Missouri on January 1, 2017.

The list is broad, from marijuana possession to minimum wage, and of course gun laws.

Currently in Missouri, being caught with even the smallest amount of pot could land you in jail, but that's changing.

Starting on Jan. 1, if you are carrying less than 10 grams of marijuana, you'll receive a class D misdemeanor. That means a $500 fine and no jail time.

However, that's only if you don't have any previous drug convictions.

The penalty for 10 grams to 35 grams is a class A misdemeanor. That could land you up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Gun rights will be expanding in Missouri in the new year.

Governor Jay Nixon vetoed the legislation early in 2016, but then lawmakers overrode it. So, starting on Jan. 1. legal gun owners in Missouri can conceal and carry their guns, anywhere guns are allowed, without a permit.

There are 17 different places where it's still illegal to carry a weapon in Missouri, including churches, courthouses and airports.

Some other key points include:

Background checks for buying guns will still be required

Only concealed-carry permit holders can take their guns out of state

Local governments can prevent people from carrying weapons openly unless they have a concealed-carry permit

Lastly, Missouri's minimum wage is going up by 5 cents to $7.70 an hour.

It's the first hike since January of 2015 when it went up 15 cents.

