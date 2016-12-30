Multiple departments respond to house fire in Cape Girardeau County

Several fire departments responded to a house fire in Cape Girardeau County on Friday.

Gordonville Fire Protection District was dispatched to a home in the 200 block of South Forrester Drive just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 after it was reported that it was on fire.

Initial reports said that a person was still inside the home, but was later discovered that the person was not at home.

With the assistance of Cape Girardeau Fire Dept., Delta Fire Dept., Millersville Fire Dept., and Whitewater Fire Dept., the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes.

Crews performed extensive overhaul of the home to find hidden fires and all crews left the scene at 5:45 p.m. No injuries were reported and the home had suffered severe smoke and heat damage.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

