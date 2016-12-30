Travel alert for Mississippi County, MO

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is planning to improve two bridges in Mississippi County.

One project includes replacing the Route 102 bridge over Drainage Ditch No. 14, located 6.3 miles south of Route 80, just south of East Prairie.

The other includes replacing the Route C bridge over Lateral Ditch No. 4 located on Route B, northeast of East Prairie.

The projects are expected to start in May of 2017. The road will be closed to traffic in the vicinity of each bridge.

For more information, contact Project Manager Jason Williams at 573-472-5290.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.