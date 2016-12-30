Perryville teen charged with DWI after allegedly stealing tractor

A Perryville teen faces several charges after allegedly stealing a tractor and taking it for a joy ride.

According to the probable cause statement, someone called 911 just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 to report a tractor driving north on U.S. 61 that was dragging the box blade which was sending sparks flying.

The responding deputy found the tractor a short time later in a ditch off the west side of the road.

The driver, later identified as Trevor Hall, 17, was sitting on the ground near the tractor.

When the deputy approached Hall, he reportedly said he was drunk and stole the tractor.

The deputy asked Hall to perform Field Sobriety Tests, but he declined and said he was "too drunk to do the tests."

His blood alcohol level showed a BAC of .138.

During the investigation, the responding deputy learned the tractor was stolen from Rob Roy Nursery.

Hall is accused of running over a mailbox during the ordeal.

He faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and DWI-Alcohol.

Online court records show Hall is due in court in January.

