Sikeston, MO man arrested, facing charges for alleged armed robbery

A Sikeston, Mo. man is behind bars and facing charges after he allegedly broke into a woman's home and robbed her at gunpoint.

On Thursday, December 22 at around 10 p.m., a Sikeston woman said she was allegedly robbed at her home in the 400 block of Sunset by Nicholas Deshaun Gilbert Jr., 18, of Sikeston.

The victim told police Gilbert came to came to her home to visit her son around 3 p.m. on this same day. She also told police she was in the living room counting money and Gilbert had seen it.

Later, around 10 p.m., the victim described hearing “a male voice”, which she knew as Gilbert, at the door.

She said he knocked on her front door and asked her if her son was home. She told him no through the closed door and said that about 45 minutes later, her back door was “kicked open.”

The victim told police she was in her bedroom with her two grandchildren at the time the door was forced open. She told police that Gilbert had a bandana on his face but she still recognized him. She said Gilbert held a silver handgun up to the side of her head and demanded money.

The victim told Gilbert she didn’t have any, and he told her he had seen it earlier. The victim told police Gilbert yelled at her to give him all the money. Gilbert went out the back door of her home and as she went to the door to shut it he came back inside, put the gun to her head again and told her to give him the rest of the money. The victim said she gave Gilbert some additional money.

Gilbert was arrested on December 29 by Sikeston DPS and now is in custody at the Scott County Jail.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and if you have any information please contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or 573-471-6200.

Gilbert has been charged with robbery, burglary, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of weapon.

