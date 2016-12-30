Can you set off fireworks in the Heartland: Depends on where you live

Most states have different rules when it comes to setting off fireworks, and the Heartland is no exception. Whether you can enjoy the colorful display on New Year's Eve depends on where you live.

KFVS called the fire departments in several cities across the Heartland to find out whether fireworks are legal. Here's what we found out:

Cape Girardeau: It is legal to set off fireworks from 11:30pm on December 31st to 12:30am on January 1st. That means you have one hour to take part.

Marion: Fire Chief Jerry Odum says only small fireworks, like sparklers are legal to set off on New Year's Eve.

Murphysboro: It is illegal to shoot off fireworks in the city limits.

Murray: Ground or handheld devices must not be set off within 50 feet of a structure or vehicle. Those under 18 must have adult supervision to use. For arial or audible ground devices, you must be 18 years old to use. These types of devices cannot be ignited within 200 feet of a structure or vehicle.

Paducah: Only small fireworks, such as sparklers can be used within city limits.

Van Buren: It is legal to shoot off fireworks in city limits.

Fire officials across the Heartland remind people to be smart and use common sense when setting off fireworks.

