New MSHP troopers sworn in, including 6 from SE MO

There will soon be 39 new troopers on patrol across Missouri.

Members of the group graduated from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, Dec. 30.

The 103rd recruit class includes six men from southeast Missouri:

Eric L. Bennett of Ironton; assigned to Troop E, Wayne County

Chance D. Berry of Poplar Bluff; assigned to Troop E, Butler/Ripley Counties

Aaron T. Grainter of Benton; assigned to Troop E, Stoddard County

Nathan E. Griffin of Poplar Bluff; assigned to Troop E, New Madrid/Pemiscot Counties

Cody D. Tucker of Piedmont; assigned to Troop E, New Madrid/Pemiscot Counties

Andrew M. Warren of Ironton; assigned to Troop C, Pike County

Governor Jay Nixon gave the keynote address during the graduation ceremony which was held at the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy gymnasium.

Members of the class started the academy on July 5, 2016.

They will report for duty on January 17, 2017.

