New MSHP troopers sworn in, including 6 from SE MO

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants you to wear orange on Monday, April 3.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants you to wear orange on Monday, April 3.
A woman was ejected from her vehicle in a crash on Friday, March 31.
A woman was ejected from her vehicle in a crash on Friday, March 31.
Four men are in the running for the position of chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Four men are in the running for the position of chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has announced new regulations that aim to target traffickers.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has announced new regulations that aim to target traffickers.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is in the multi-year process of updating Conservation Area Management Plans, and is seeking public input on how three Southeast Missouri conservation areas are important to Missourians.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is in the multi-year process of updating Conservation Area Management Plans, and is seeking public input on how three Southeast Missouri conservation areas are important to Missourians.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
The mother says her children were dismissed from the school because she told them her son was at risk.
The mother says her children were dismissed from the school because she told them her son was at risk.
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.
Sheriff Bryan Bailey says she was found dead in her car after flood waters swept her car into a creek in Florence. She called 9-1-1 and was on the phone with dispatch when they lost contact with her.
Sheriff Bryan Bailey says she was found dead in her car after flood waters swept her car into a creek in Florence. She called 9-1-1 and was on the phone with dispatch when they lost contact with her.
The University of South Carolina athletics department has decided to postpone Monday evening's victory celebration following the women's basketball team's historic national championship.
The University of South Carolina athletics department has decided to postpone Monday evening's victory celebration following the women's basketball team's historic national championship.
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Alabama Governor.
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Alabama Governor.
The champs are here! After defeating SEC rivals Mississippi State 67-55 in Dallas, the women Gamecocks basketball team returned home to Columbia in stormy weather.
The champs are here! After defeating SEC rivals Mississippi State 67-55 in Dallas, the women Gamecocks basketball team returned home to Columbia in stormy weather.
The boiler, described as a being about the size of a van, then crashed into the administrative area of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building, located in the 2030 block of Broadway.
The boiler, described as a being about the size of a van, then crashed into the administrative area of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building, located in the 2030 block of Broadway.