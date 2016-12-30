Sikeston DPS investigating burglary at car wash, searching for suspect

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a burglary at Finley’s Car Wash, located at 636 Greer Street, in Sikeston, Mo.

On Tuesday, December 27, at approximately 6 a.m., a male driving a light colored (possibly silver) Ford F-150 approached the car wash.

The man, with facial hair and wearing glasses, exited the vehicle and broke into the car wash.

The suspect used a pry bar and his vehicle to gain entry.

The suspect was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money, as well as causing thousands of dollars in damage. Surveillance video captured the incident.

Police are looking for any information in reference to this burglary and are asking anyone who has information to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.

