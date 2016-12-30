Three juveniles injured after accidentally discharging shotgun twice in Williamson Co., IL

Three juveniles from Williamson County, Illinois are being treated at area hospitals after being injured when they accidentally discharged a shotgun twice.

On Thursday at approximately 9 p.m., the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office received a call saying that three juveniles (two 15-year-olds, one 16-year-old) were struck by buckshot from an accidental discharge from a 12 gauge shotgun.

It happened on Locust Grove Road.

Investigation revealed that the three juveniles were preparing to go on a morning hunt on Friday, Dec. 30.

One juvenile had placed a loaded semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun in the floor board of the vehicle with the barrel pointed towards him. Hunting clothing and gear had been placed on and around the shotgun.

He then tried to move the shotgun by the barrel and it discharged, causing major damage to the vehicle door and several pellets to strike the juvenile.

The other two juveniles then attempted to see why the gun discharged the first time while standing with the barrel pointed towards them. While doing so, they say it appeared that something was inside the trigger guard.

When the shotgun was moved again, it discharged a second time, causing the pellets to strike the other two juveniles.

All three were taken to an area hospital by family members. Two of the juveniles were treated and released. The third juvenile was transferred to an out of state hospital for serious injuries. Officials say none of the injuries are life threatening.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick would like to remind everyone to use proper gun safety when handling and transporting firearms.

