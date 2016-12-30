Woman injured in single-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Benton, Kentucky woman was injured Friday morning after a single-car crash.

On Friday, December 30, 2016, at approximately 11:28 a.m., McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-car crash in the 3900 block of Oaks Road.

The investigation showed that Carolyn Young, 57, of Benton, Ky., was traveling south on Oaks Road when her vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle continued through the earthen ditch and struck an earthen embankment before coming to rest.

Young was transported to Baptist Regional Hospital by Mercy Regional Ambulance for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Reidland/Farley Fire Department and Speedy’s Towing.

Oaks Road was reduced to one lane of travel for approximately 45 minutes to facilitate the investigation and removal of the vehicle from the scene.

