Harrisburg PD: Drinking on New Year's Eve? Call us for a ride

No, you won't go to jail if you call the Harrisburg Police Department for a ride home on New Year's Eve.

Seriously.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department said that officers will give free rides home to people who have had too much to drink.

That offer applies to anyone who lives inside the city limits or within close proximity.

Some people questioned whether they really meant they would take people home or to jail.

The Facebook administrator responded, "No it's real lol. We're doing what we can to prevent drunk driving."

The department can be reached at 618-252-8661. Do not call 911 to ask for a ride, though.

