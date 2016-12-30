Suspect wanted for stealing gun safe containing guns, personal documents in Graves Co., KY

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home burglary in the Wingo area.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a large Winchester gun safe with an electric keypad and gold wheel locking mechanism on the front was taken.

He said the gun safe contained firearms, some of which are family heirlooms, personal documents, and other items that the victim says cannot be replaced.

It happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 on McNutt Road.

The victim of the theft is offering a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and recovery of the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 270-247-4501.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.